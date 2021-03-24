Indiana Republican Party re-elects Kyle Hupfer to lead state's party

Indianapolis — The Indiana Republican Party reelected Kyle Hupfer to lead the state's party for another four-year term the group announced on Wednesday. The Indiana Republican State Central Committee reported that it unanimously reelected Hupfer as the party's chairman. “I’m excited to begin a second term as party chairman and honored to have the trust of Governor Holcomb and the Republican State Committee to continue serving in this role. The mission in 2022 of protecting our supermajorities in the state legislature, reelecting Senator Todd Young and our US House delegation, and electing our Republican slate of statewide candidates begins now. I’m excited to work with Holli, Chuck, Mary and the rest of the Republican team to keep our winning streak going,” Hupfer stated in a release. Indiana Republicans hold every statewide elected office, supermajorities in both houses of the Indiana General Assembly, both U.S. Senate seats, seven of nine U.S. House seats, 71 mayoral offices and 88% of all elected county offices in the state. Hupfer was Governor Eric Holcomb's 2020 campaign manager that oversaw his reelection. He was also appointed to the general counsel of the Republican National Committee last month. The Republican chairman states that his major initiative for the next four years is to build relationships with communities that have historically not voted Republican. A goal that he has already started laying the groundwork for with the development of the Indiana Republican Diversity Leadership Series. “We've seen enormous levels of Republican success in Indiana at every level, but we still have work to do. The worst thing we can do is be complacent. There are still areas where Indiana Republicans can expand the map and I’m looking forward to running up the score in 2022 and 2024,” Hupfer stated.

