Former Buttigieg presidential campaign manager to lead Indiana Democratic Party

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Schmuhl, the former national campaign manager for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was elected to lead the Indiana Democratic Party.

Schmuhl is replacing John Zody who is stepping down after eight years.

“It’s an honor to have the full support of our Indiana Democratic Party’s diverse leadership as we work together on creating a brighter and better future for Indiana and its families,” Schmuhl said in a press release. “Democrats across our state are ready for a fresh vision supported by strategic planning, long-term investment, grassroots organizing, and a clear message that offers all Hoosiers a better life, regardless of where they live. I’m ready to get to work and I look forward to helping elect great Democrats up and down the ballot as we chart a new course.”

Schmuhl is a native of South Bend and worked for several former campaigns, including Sen. Joe Donnelly's 2010 campaign. He was also the vice president of a Democratic consulting firm in Chicago and worked for The Washington Post as a producer and booker for broadcast organizations before coming to politics.

Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge was elected as the party's vice-chair.

“As Marion County’s Clerk, I know the impact just one election can have on a community, a city, and an entire state,” Eldridge said in the release. “I look forward to helping Mike execute our platform so that we can benefit the daily lives of Indiana residents and get more people involved in the democratic process. It’s time to get to work, and I ask all Hoosiers to join us in this effort.”

Eldridge was the first African-American Marion County Clerk when she was elected in the 2014 general election and was re-elected in 2018.

Rick Sutton was elected to be the secretary and Dr. Henry Fernandez was elected to be the treasurer.

The leaders for the party were elected Saturday by the party's state central committee.