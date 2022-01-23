Rally at Statehouse planned to oppose HB 1041, bill would restrict trans girls from girls' teams

INDIANAPOLIS - On Monday, a rally at the Statehouse is planned to oppose House Bill 1041 as it is set to be reviewed by the House Education Committee. The bill, authored by Representative Michelle Davis, deals with transgender girls playing on sports teams.

The bill would do four things:

Prevent them from playing on any sports teams designated for females, women, or girls in public schools

Require schools to establish grievance procedures for a violation of the law

Establish a civil action for a violation of the law

Protects schools from civil, administrative, disciplinary or criminal action for acting in compliance with the law.

WRTV asked Rep. Davis the reason behind authoring this bill. She sent us the following statement.

"This legislation is the result of listening to the concerns of female student athletes and parents in my district and across the state. The purpose of this bill is to protect fair competition in girls' sports. As a former Division I college athlete, I know the life lessons and opportunities competing in sports provided to me while growing up and as a young adult. This bill is aimed at protecting those same opportunities for Hoosier girls now and in the future."

The ACLU of Indiana responded to HB 1041. What they had to say is below.

"The bill, HB 1041, sends trans youth the message that they're not worthy of the same opportunities as their classmates. Trans students have the right to participate in sports consistent with who they are, just like anyone else. Denying them this right is unconstitutional and blatant discrimination."



The ACLU of Indiana is leading the rally at the Statehouse.

Several leading medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association and American Psychiatry Association warn that bills targeting transgender youth can create mental stress in an already vulnerable population.

Brian Ayers, a volunteer with the ACLU of Indiana, says HB 1041 is a solution looking for a problem.

"There isn't some unprecedented history of trans kids and trans girls specifically who are robbing the opportunity for scholarships. It's not the case. Kids are just trying to play sports," Ayers said. "It's discriminatory for us to prohibit trans youth from playing sports with their peers, having the same opportunity that other students have. Additionally, it's against Title IX, which protects students on the basis of sex which includes gender identity."

Indiana's House Education Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The rally at the Statehouse will take place in the South Atrium at 8 a.m. ahead of HB 1041's committee hearing.

