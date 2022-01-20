ACLU says proposed Indiana bill would ban transgender students from school sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana said a proposed bill would prohibit transgender youth from participating in school sports.

HB 1041, authored by State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, would prohibit a male, "based on the student's biological sex at birth in accordance with the student's genetics and reproductive biology," from participating on female teams.

"The bill, HB 1041, sends trans youth the message that they're not worthy of the same opportunities as their classmates," a Facebook post from the ACLU of Indiana read. "Trans students have the right to participate in sports consistent with who they are, just like anyone else. Denying them this right is unconstitutional and blatant discrimination."

The bill would also establish a civil action for violations and schools wouldn't be subject to civil, administrative, disciplinary or criminal liability for complying with it.

The house education committee is scheduled to review the bill on Monday.

A spokesperson for Davis told WRTV Thursday afternoon the house is currently in session but they would follow up on our request for a response to the ACLU of Indiana's post.