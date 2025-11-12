Delaware Co. Deputy killed in crash while helping stranded motorist

DELAWARE CO. - A Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy was killed while helping a stranded motorist on I-69 Wednesday morning, the department said.

Jeff Stanley is the Chief Deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. He said, "The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our deputies was killed this morning in a tragic crash on Interstate 69 near the 247-mile marker."

WRTV

Preliminary information indicates that shortly before 4 a.m., the deputy was helping a stranded motorist along the interstate. The deputy was standing outside when the northbound semi lost control and struck him and his vehicle.

The driver of the semi was airlifted to IU Health Methodist and is undergoing surgery.

"We're still trying to determine what hit him, if it was his vehicle or the semi, but he was outside the vehicle when he was struck," ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan said.

INDOT Traffic Camera

Despite the immediate emergency response efforts, the deputy did not survive his injuries.

Indiana State Police are leading the crash investigation. "Out of respect for the ongoing investigation and the family’s privacy, no further details are being released at this time," said Chief Deputy Stanley.

This is a heartbreaking loss for our law enforcement family and for the entire Delaware County community. We are grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from the public and thank all the assisting agencies who responded to this tragic scene. Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley, Delaware County Sheriff's Office

Drivers should avoid I-69 northbound near mile marker 245. Those lanes are currently closed, and emergency crews are on scene.

Expect significant delays, and seek alternate routes until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.