Doorways to History: GEO academy uses doors as a canvas of culture honoring black history

INDIANAPOLIS — At GEO Next Generation Academy, the halls were alive with a vibrancy that echoed the rich tapestry of Black history. The excitement in the air was palpable. Teachers and students, united in purpose, gathered around their classroom doors, preparing for the annual door decor contest that transcended mere decoration—it's a celebration of identity, heritage, and resilience.

Inside the walls of GEO Next Generation Academy, students and teachers chattered eagerly as they crafted their designs. “You’re making it look better!” one teacher cheered as their student meticulously painted the door. “I’m recreating curl patterns!” she exclaimed, the teacher's hands deftly weaving together shapes that celebrated natural beauty. Laughter and friendly banter filled the space, creating an atmosphere charged with creativity and camaraderie.

“Confidence, if you mess up I'll cover it up,” the teacher playfully reassured a student who seemed nervous about their artistic choices. “This is looking so good!” another voice piped in, sharing the enthusiasm that radiated among the group.

The ambitious theme? Black History. Each door is designed to tell a unique story, a culmination of voices and experiences that speak to the African American experience. “From where we’ve come to where we are now,” the principal, Tiffany Evans, remarked, gesturing to the array of quotes and images that lined the door frame. “Quotes on the wall to say hey, this is what you tried to kill off,” Evans added, reminding all present that the past was relevant now more than ever.

Evans walked the halls, her presence a beacon of encouragement. "It's up to us to cultivate that to show them what they're able to do in the future," she explained, her passion evident as she glanced at the doors adorned with art and words that honored countless heroes and unsung heroes of Black history. “For different perspectives to be seen,” she continued, proudly acknowledging the diversity of the teaching staff, which includes white, Black, Haitian, and Israeli educators. “To see Black history come from their eyes is amazing.”

The school population is almost entirely students of color, and Principal Evans was dedicated to ensuring they were aware of the heroes who paved the way for them. “Not just Martin Luther King Jr., not just Rosa Parks—there are so many more influential people in our history that I think our students need to know about,” she asserted. “Every day is a history lesson. Every day we show up is a history lesson because every day is different.”

One student, senior Tikayla Walter, stood proudly by a door, which showcased a collage of figures and quotes. “Powerful,” she had said, reflecting on the impact of their work. But while her heart swelled with pride, she remembered the barriers outside those walls. “People would judge us based off our skin, and it’s really not okay,” she said with conviction. “You should be able to embrace it. It's been nothing but discrimination and people racially profiling me based off my skin and how I look.” Walter was reflecting about her time spent at other schools.

At GEO Academy, however, everything feels different. “When I walk into this school, I feel welcomed. I felt comfortable,” she said, a smile breaking through her earlier seriousness. This environment, rooted in solidarity and understanding, made an indelible mark on her spirit.

In the middle of the decorating frenzy, Principal Evans paused, her voice steady and resolute: “Though it’s one month, I want everybody to know that we do matter. Black Lives Matter—it’s not just a movement. It’s something that we’re teaching our students and building them up to know that they are who they are because of those who came before them. It’s not just a moniker; it’s something that we live.”

As the deadline for the door decor contest approaches, the final touches are being added. Each door stands proud, a testament to the scholars who crafted them and the rich heritage they celebrate. It's a vibrant mosaic—a reflection of resilience, creativity, and the promise of a future shaped by the lessons of the past.

When the time comes for judging, GEO Academy will not just be showcasing beautiful doors; they will unveil the stories of struggles and triumphs woven into their very being. In this community, history is alive, and the hearts and minds of every student and teacher echo the truth: they are part of something greater, something powerful—united by pride, identity, and love.

The winner for the decorating will be announced Friday evening during the schools black history month celebration event.

They will also be hosting a divine 9 showcase to introduce the students to programs and historically black organizations.