All-star Tom Petty tribute band to play at ALL IN concert at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A collaboration of all-star rock artists will take the stage together Labor Day weekend for the inaugural ALL IN Music and Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The group, the Tom Petty Dreamset, is comprised of members of various acts and will perform a collection of songs by rock icon Tom Petty, according to an announcement from the Indiana State Fair.

Members include the full band DAWES, Rick Mitoratonda of Goose, Ivan Neville of Dumpstaphunk and The Neville Brothers, and solo artists Jenny Lewis and Nicki Bluhm.

They'll perform Sunday, Sept. 4, the second night of the festival. The performance will follow a Saturday night tribute to the Allman Brothers Band, the Allman Brothers Band Dreamset.

That collaboration will consist of both former band members and family members.

It will feature Allman Brothers Band and Rolling Stones member Chuck Leavell; Allman Betts Band members Bery Oakley Jr., Duane Betts and Johnny Stachela; JoJo Hermann and Sunny Ortiz of Widespread Panic; Rod Mogenstein of Dixie Dregs and Winger; Steve Morse of Deep Purple, Dixie Dregs and Kansas; Bill Nershi of The String Cheese Incident; and solo artists Samantha Fish and Gerry Hansen.

Here's the event's full lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 3:

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset

Trampled By Turtles

Misterwives

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Four Tops

The Driver Era

Dumpstaphunk

Samantha Fish

Doug Henthorn

The Rob Dixon Trio

Kara Cole

The Palace

The Breaks

Sunday, Sept. 4:

Cage The Elephant

John Fogerty

Death Cab For Cutie

The Tom Petty Dreamset

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

Watchhouse

La Luz

Hearty Har

Julia Kahn

Hank Ruff

Jonah Baker

Joshua Powell

Dream Slice

A ticket for both days of the concert sells for the price of $179.50 and a single-day ticket sells for $109.50. Both those prices are discounted and are only available through Aug. 22.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit allinfestival.com.