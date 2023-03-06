Watch Now
Andy Warhol exhibit to open at Long-Sharp Gallery in Indianapolis

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. Artist Any Warhol and the musician Prince were both center stage Wednesday in a case at the Supreme Court, a copyright case that had the justices discussing topics from Cheerios to the Mona Lisa. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Andy Warhol: A Life Well Drawn will open in Long-Sharp Gallery’s physical and virtual galleries on April 7. This exhibit will debut works from Warhol’s last decade, focusing on his return to drawing by hand in the 1980s.

The subject matter of the exhibit includes Warhol’s love for fashion, interest in books and publishing, advertising skills and more.

Warhol was a magazine and ad illustrator who was one of the leading artists of the 1960s Pop art movement. He was known for his bright, colorful paintings and photographs of subjects ranging from celebrities to everyday products.

The drawings in this exhibit were authenticated by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. There will be a printed catalog including extensive research on each piece.

Two microexhbits of Warhol’s work will simultaneously take place.

One explores Warhol’s interest in celebrities through his polaroid pictures of Sylvester Stallone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Grace Jones. The second offers a glimpse into the time Warhol spent in Montauk, New York, through his silver gelatin photos.

Long-Sharp Gallery is a fine art gallery in Indianapolis. It is located at 1 N. Illinois St., Suite A, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

For more information on the exhibit, click here.

