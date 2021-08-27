Back to Broadway at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — The stage lights are back on and it's back to Broadway for live entertainment in Carmel!

Franc D'Ambrosio is known for his recording-breaking run as the phantom in the Tony Award-winning musical, The Phantom of the Opera.

D'Ambrosio will be performing on Friday, Aug. 27 and Saturday, Aug. 28 at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

Like many entertainers and artists over the past year, D'Ambrosio's world slowed down with the pandemic. But now, this entertainer is ready to dazzle Hoosiers with songs from some of Broadway's greatest hits.

"I am hoping to bring some light, some love and some laughter to the stage and I know that it sounds cheesy, but it speaks about this Italian heart. That is how I feel you know what I am saying," D'Ambrosio said. "And to just get on that beautiful stage that I have heard so many people talk about. I am looking forward to it."

This performance is a one-man show that will pull together some of Broadway's favorite hits from Hamilton, Jersey Boys and Wicked, just to name a few.

For ticket information, click here.