Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher headline cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33

LOS ANGELES — The Season 33 "Dancing With the Stars" cast was announced Wednesday morning during Good Morning America.

This year, the cast features two recent Olympic medalists, a former NBA star, multiple members of the Bachelor universe and a con artist.

Likely headlined to many by Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 to build a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, the cast features 13 dancers.

Sorokin will be joining Team USA’s breakout star from the Olympics: Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy.”

Another U.S. Olympian will be competing: Ilona Maher, the rugby player and bronze medalist who became a social media darling for her funny TikToks and body positivity content.

The full cast:



Former Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola

Anna Sorokin, who is being billed as “Anna Delvey,” per the show's release

Joey Graziadei from “The Bachelor”

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard

Chandler Kinney, star of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”

Rugby player and Olympian Ilona Maher

Model Brooks Nader

Gymnast and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik

Phaedra Parks, attorney and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star

Eric Roberts, prolific movie actor, brother of Julia and father of Emma

Tori Spelling of “Beverly Hills 90210”

Jenn Tran from “The Bachelorette”

Reginald VelJohnson of “Family Matters" and “Die Hard”

