Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher headline cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33

LOS ANGELES — The Season 33 "Dancing With the Stars" cast was announced Wednesday morning during Good Morning America.
This year, the cast features two recent Olympic medalists, a former NBA star, multiple members of the Bachelor universe and a con artist.
Likely headlined to many by Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 to build a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, the cast features 13 dancers.
Sorokin will be joining Team USA’s breakout star from the Olympics: Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy.”
Another U.S. Olympian will be competing: Ilona Maher, the rugby player and bronze medalist who became a social media darling for her funny TikToks and body positivity content.
The full cast:
- Former Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola
- Anna Sorokin, who is being billed as “Anna Delvey,” per the show's release
- Joey Graziadei from “The Bachelor”
- Former NBA champion Dwight Howard
- Chandler Kinney, star of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”
- Rugby player and Olympian Ilona Maher
- Model Brooks Nader
- Gymnast and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik
- Phaedra Parks, attorney and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star
- Eric Roberts, prolific movie actor, brother of Julia and father of Emma
- Tori Spelling of “Beverly Hills 90210”
- Jenn Tran from “The Bachelorette”
- Reginald VelJohnson of “Family Matters" and “Die Hard”
WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines