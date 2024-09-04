Watch Now
Anna Delvey, Ilona Maher headline cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33

Ilona Maher
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Ilona Maher attends the TIME Women of the Year Gala in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 5, 2024. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Ilona Maher
LOS ANGELES — The Season 33 "Dancing With the Stars" cast was announced Wednesday morning during Good Morning America.

This year, the cast features two recent Olympic medalists, a former NBA star, multiple members of the Bachelor universe and a con artist.

Likely headlined to many by Anna Sorokin, the con artist who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 to build a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, the cast features 13 dancers.

Sorokin will be joining Team USA’s breakout star from the Olympics: Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy.”

Another U.S. Olympian will be competing: Ilona Maher, the rugby player and bronze medalist who became a social media darling for her funny TikToks and body positivity content.

The full cast:

  • Former Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola
  • Anna Sorokin, who is being billed as “Anna Delvey,” per the show's release
  • Joey Graziadei from “The Bachelor”
  • Former NBA champion Dwight Howard
  • Chandler Kinney, star of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”
  • Rugby player and Olympian Ilona Maher
  • Model Brooks Nader
  • Gymnast and Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik
  • Phaedra Parks, attorney and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star
  • Eric Roberts, prolific movie actor, brother of Julia and father of Emma
  • Tori Spelling of “Beverly Hills 90210”
  • Jenn Tran from “The Bachelorette”
  • Reginald VelJohnson of “Family Matters" and “Die Hard”

