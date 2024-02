INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy's own will return home to perform the National Anthem for the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18.

13-time Grammy Award winner Babyface will perform the National Anthem prior to the tip of the All-Star game on Sunday night.

Joining the North Central High School grad to perform the Canadian National Anthem will be Charlotte Cardin.

Jennifer Hudson will perform the halftime show for the All-Star game.