NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Guide

INDIANAPOLIS — Stars will be taking over Indy during NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in February.

Included in the festivities are multiple appearances and concerts from some of music's biggest stars.

Below is a list of shows announced for the weekend.

Friday, Feb. 16

Zedd, known for hits like "The Middle" and "Clarity", will perform at the convention center as part of NBA Crossover.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 16. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

Boosie will perform at The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple on Friday night. Doors for the show open at 10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale on The Vogue website.

Grammy Award winner DaBaby will also be in Indy on Friday night with an appearance at Invy Nightclub in downtown Indy.

A VIP table for the event costs $4,500. General admission to the event is $100.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Keith Urban, singer of hit songs like "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "Somebody Like You", with perform at the Indiana Convention Center during All-Star Weekend Fan Fest.

The Fan Fest is known as NBA Crossover.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 17. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

Grammy Award winner 2 Chainz will perform at the Vogue Theatre on Saturday night. Similar to the Friday night show featuring Boosie, doors are scheduled to open at 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 18

The R&B Ain't Dead party will begin at The Vogue Theatre at 1 p.m. and continue throughout the day of All-Star Sunday.

The party will be hosted by Tank and feature dancing to R&B Hits of the 80s, 90s and today.