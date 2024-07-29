Watch Now
Comedian Matt Rife announces show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian and social media sensation Matt Rife is coming to Indianapolis.

On Monday, Rife announced he is adding a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to his ProbleMATTic World Tour. The show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6.

Presales for the show begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through LiveNation.

General on sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2.

Rife was scheduled to perform in Bloomington in February and again in May, but did not make it to either show.

His February show was canceled due to a schedule change and his May shows at the IU Auditorium were canceled due to a medical emergency.

