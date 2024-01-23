Dave Matthews Band returning for back-to-back shows at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — The Dave Matthews Band will return to Indiana this summer with back-to-back shows at Ruoff Music Center.

The shows will promote the band's new "On The Road To Zero Waste" initiative along with Live Nation. The partnership is keyed on minimizing the concerts’ footprint even further – with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.

A presale is underway for Dave Matthews Band Warehouse Fan Association members. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. February 16.