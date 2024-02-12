Dierks Bentley returns to Ruoff Music Center this summer

NOBLESVILLE — This morning, Dierks Bently announced his return to the road with a stop planned for Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

Bentley, along with special guest Chase Rise, will bring the Gravel & Gold Tour to Ruoff Music Center on June 14.

“The Gravel & Gold tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” explains Bentley. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic! I’m bringing along some old friends and some newer artists who are all putting their own unique spin on country, bluegrass and Americana music. I can’t wait to watch their shows and hopefully sing with them too. Those collaborations are a highlight of my summer every year.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, February 16.