Filming underway in Bloomington for 'Little Five,' celebrating first women's Little 500

Bloomington, Ind. (WRTV) — Filming began Sunday in Bloomington for the new feature film, "Little Five." The movie is based on the inspiring true story of the first women's Little 500 bicycle race in 1988 at Indiana University.

Bloomington-based Pigasus Pictures is teaming up with Anne Hathaway’s production company Somewhere Pictures for “Little Five.” The film will feature Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt as university students whose persistence changed the game for women’s collegiate athletics.

Gordon Strain, co-owner of Pigasus Pictures and co-executive producer of Little Five hopes the movie will shine a spotlight on women's sports.

"We felt like if we could help get a film out there, that speaks to women, I mean, it speaks to everybody but really speaks to women, and get an exciting story for everyone to love," Strain said.

Strain said it was important to him and Zachary Spicer, Pigasus Pictures CEO and Founder, to film "Little Five" in Bloomington and on IU's campus.

"I don't know how to describe it. If you haven't been to Bloomington, if you haven't been on IU campus, you're really missing out. It's such a gorgeous place," Strain said.

Throughout production, there will be some temporary street closures to look out for:



Monday–Tuesday, July 20–21: Grant Street from 8th Street to 6th Street and 7th Street from Lincoln Street to Dunn Street.

Monday, July 20: Park Avenue from 10th Street to 9th Street.

Saturday, August 1: Griffy area.

Monday–Tuesday, August 3–4: Kirkwood from Walnut to Indiana and Dunn Street from 6th Street to 4th Street.

Tuesday, August 4: Alley between College Avenue and Walnut Street / 7th Street and 6th Street.

Cassie Werne, the special projects and operations manager for public works in Bloomington, says that by being a local company, Pigusus Pictures is taking extra care to ensure production is a great experience for the city and those who call Bloomington home.

"They [Pigasus Pictures] want this to be an event that really brings the community together and, like I said, really shine a light on Bloomington in a really positive way," Werne said.

Strain says he is grateful for the city's continued partnership, making production possible.

"There's no way we can make any of our movies without the community, and especially this movie because we need so many people. We're just trying to get people excited, and having fun with it," Strain said.

Pigasus Pictures is looking for 10,000 people to join as extras for "Little Five." If you're interested in stepping into the spotlight, you can fill out this film extra interest form. The deadline to enter an application for consideration is Aug. 1.

You can find more information on right-of-way impacts here.

Little Five is expected to premiere in 2027.