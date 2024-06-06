First wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage shows announced for 2024 State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the first full wave of its 2024 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers.

The announcement comes just days after the news that Keanu Reeves and his band Dogstar will take the stage.

This announcement features multiple legendary acts.

August 2: Three Dog Night

August 4: Gladys Knight

August 9 - Bell Biv Devoe

August 16 - Gary Allen

The year's Indiana State Fair runs from August 2-18 with the fair closed on Mondays.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, said, “The Hoosier Lottery has enjoyed a great relationship with the Indiana State Fair for many years. We are proud to sponsor the popular Hoosier Lottery Free Stage again this year, providing summertime value and entertainment for state fair attendees. The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a ‘winning ticket’ for all music lovers. Additionally, fairgoers 18 or older can sign up for a free myLOTTERY promotion for the chance to win an all-inclusive day at the Fair including the opportunity to see a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!”