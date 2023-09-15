Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Full list of films announced for 32nd Heartland International Film Festival

HIFF Crowd.jpg
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 09:14:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Heartland International Film Festival unveiled the full list of films to be shown during the 32nd annual event next month.

In total, more than 120 films will be shown from around the world at five local theaters.

Was the video player above as Jessica Chapman from Heartland International Film Festival shares additional details.

READ MORE | Dan Wheldon documentary "The Lionheart" to kick off Heartland International Film Festival

To get tickets and learn more visit https://www.heartlandfilm.org/festival.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW