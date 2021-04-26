Hoosiers win big at the 2021 Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood's biggest night turned out to be a big night for several Hoosiers Sunday.

Gary native Mia Neal made history as the first African American woman to win an Oscar for hair and makeup alongside Jamika Wilson. The pair were honored for their work on the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Two Lawrence North High School graduates also took home awards.

NBA Player turned executive producer Mike Conley Jr. won for his live-action short film "Two Distant Strangers." And Tiara Thomas, who is a Ball State University graduate, won for co-writing the song "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah."

