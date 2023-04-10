Melissa Etheridge to play Brown County Music Center in July
<p>In this Feb. 14, 2016 file photo, Melissa Etheridge performs at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.</p>
BROWN COUNTY — Adding to the long list of artists visiting central Indiana this summer, Melissa Etheridge announced her return to the area on Monday.
The singer of hits like "Ain't it Heavy" and "Come to My Window" will play the Brown County Music Center in Nashville on July 25.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 14 through TicketMaster.
