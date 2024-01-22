Watch Now
The Doobie Brothers set to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

Doobie Brothers
Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2019 file photo shows The Doobie Brothers performing at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. The band is rescheduling their 50th anniversary tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, that the tour, which was to begin in June, will now kick off in July 2021. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)
Doobie Brothers
Posted at 8:19 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 08:19:22-05

NOBLESVILLE — Another group of rock legends will visit Indiana next year.

On Monday, four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, announced their 2024 Tour will visit Ruoff Music Center in August.

The band, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McEee, will stop in Noblesville on August 17 along with featured performer Steve Winwood.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Live Nation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

