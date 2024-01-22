The Doobie Brothers set to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE — Another group of rock legends will visit Indiana next year.

On Monday, four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, The Doobie Brothers, announced their 2024 Tour will visit Ruoff Music Center in August.

The band, featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McEee, will stop in Noblesville on August 17 along with featured performer Steve Winwood.

READ MORE | Styx, Foreigner announce Ruoff Music Center show in 2024

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday through Live Nation.