Unique Barbie concert experience coming to Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — This Summer, Ruoff Music Center will host a unique concert experience for Barbie fans of all ages.

The amphitheater will host a live-to-film concert experience featuring an all-women and majority women of color orchestra — The Sinfonietta.

The Sinfonietta will perform the film's score live as the movie plays in the amphitheater.

The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award winning producer Macy Schmidt. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Schmidt recently became the first woman of color orchestrator in Broadway history.

“Music lends so much heart and excitement to the Barbie film; between the stunning and clever orchestral score and the upbeat iconic pop soundtrack, music is carrying us through the story," said Macy Schmidt. “On top of getting to experience the film unlike ever before, Barbie The Movie: In Concert audiences will have the privilege of watching some of the world’s best musicians come together and do what they do best. Throughout this entire process, I’ve been so inspired by Mattel’s genuine commitment to everything this film stands for. I am particularly excited to be partnering with Mattel as I have long been inspired by Barbie’s purpose statement: ‘to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.’ It couldn’t be more aligned to have an all-women orchestra performing this film, bringing its message to life onstage.’”

The show takes place on July 14.

Presale tickets begin on March 5 and general tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.