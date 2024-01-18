Zedd to perform at Indiana Convention Center during NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — One of music biggest DJ's will be in Indy for a performance during All-Star Weekend.

Zedd, known for hits like "The Middle" and "Clarity", will perform at the convention center as part of NBA Crossover.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 16. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

