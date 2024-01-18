Watch Now
Zedd to perform at Indiana Convention Center during NBA All-Star Weekend

Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP
Zedd at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 18, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — One of music biggest DJ's will be in Indy for a performance during All-Star Weekend.

Zedd, known for hits like "The Middle" and "Clarity", will perform at the convention center as part of NBA Crossover.

Tickets are on sale now for the show on Feb. 16. General admission tickets for the show cost $100 and VIP tickets cost $200.

Michelob Ultra is providing fans with a 25% off code in celebration of their 25 years of partnership with the NBA.

