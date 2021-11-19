2021 Thanksgiving Eve events, specials in Indianapolis and central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving Eve, also known as drinksgiving, is one of the busiest bar nights as people come back home for turkey and to reunite with family and friends.

There are several events and places offering drinksgiving specials in Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Here's a look at some of them:



Howl at the Moon in Indianapolis: Offering drink specials

Hog Molly Brewing Co. in Columbus: Live music with Timothy Scott

Mashcraft Brewing in Greenwood and Mockingbird Entertainment are hosting a party and fundraiser benefiting Team Rubicon's response at Camp Atterbury.

Sidelines Sports Pub in Avon is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve party

Centerpoint Brewing and Indy's Live Trivia is hosting a trivia night starting at 7 p.m.

Next Door American Eatery is hosting an all-day happy hour for "drinksgiving."

Is your business or organization hosting an event on Thanksgiving Eve? Email the information to Andrew Smith at andrew.smith@wrtv.com.