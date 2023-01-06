Broad Ripple porch pirate discovers poopy package

BROAD RIPPLE — We know package thieves like to strike around the holidays, but some neighbors who live at The Reserve At Broad Ripple took action after catching the same person stealing packages on Ring Doorbell Cameras multiple times.

Alexo Cazares has lived at the condominiums for years. He said his neighbors had packages go missing from their garage and parking area for at least ten days.

On Jan. 1, Cazares, with the help of his three-year-old corgi dog Sushi, left a fake package with his dog’s poop inside instead of a valuable delivery.

He said “[it's] a little Sushi treat, Sushi’s my dog and he wanted to contribute.”

Cazares described seeing the person on camera time and time again.

“She has the cigarette in her mouth, hoodie up. At first, I thought she was my neighbor’s friend because it’s very nonchalant, just like taking her time," Cazares said.

His Ring camera video shows the woman throwing the package into the backseat of her car and driving away. Cazares said she was “just like, so confident.”

On New Year's Day, she grabbed the poopy package.

When Cazares said he got the notification on his camera, he jumped out of bed saying “she’s here, she’s here, this is not a drill.”

"I got my keys and I’m like I’ve got to get my wallet, got my wallet, got in the car," Cazares said.

He then followed her to Fresh Thyme and took a photo of her.

"I waved at her because I didn’t know what to do. I’m from the Midwest, right? And she waved back," he said.

He said the goal of the fake package was to get her license plate information and report it to police.

With the info he needed to file a report, his neighbors are calling it a victory.

“For people it’s frustrating because again they’re stealing packages and it’s kind of personal when you take somebody’s package,” said Cazares.

Cazeres said the thief hasn’t targeted their neighborhood anymore.

We reached out to IMPD to get an updated on this case. Police usually suggest calling 9-1-1 if you see something like this and reporting it, instead of following the person who did it.

They also said if your packages are stolen you should make a report, and provide detailed information as well as security camera footage of the incident to detectives.

RELATED: 'Operation Cat Poop': The clever way an Indianapolis woman is getting back at porch pirates

