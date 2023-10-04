Building minds, bodies and souls at Indy's first shipping container gym

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Working out strengthens your mind, body, and soul, but in this case a gym founder's journey to fitness gave her much more than that. Now she's paying it forward by strengthening others in Indy.

In downtown Indy, Marla Rubalcava's words of encouragement strengthen bodies and build courage.

She knows what it's like to practice discipline and how to start over somewhere new.

"I'm an Army brat,” said Rubalcava. "I grew up in Germany, California, Texas, and Indianapolis. So, I speak three languages."

The journey led her here, to opening Indy’s first shipping container gym, Glutes 317. "We do it in a box, in Spanish and in English," Rubalcava said.

She offers bilingual and English, full body, guided workouts in a building without a roof.

"And you don't have to share equipment like a lot of gyms do when you have to go from one station to the next station.” Rubalcava said. "The best thing is you don't have to know 'what do I do at the gym?'"

The idea came to her mid-pandemic.

"At that time, we had no idea what was going on with COVID and everyone was very scared. So, I trained them inside and I stayed outside of my sunroom, gave them directions and then I was like, I could totally replicate this,” said Rubalcava.

Glutes 317 is a workout space and so much more, including an Air BNB, a social space, and a sauna.

Although a shipping container gym is a first for Indy, Rubalcava's got a history teaching fitness.

"I was Greater Indianapolis' (YMCA) personal trainer of the year for 2017,” said Rubalcava.

Before that, her journey faced more resistance than most. "I used to work at Bally fitness,” said Rubalcava. "I was like, look what I've got, this is so exciting and my other person in my life was not so excited for me."

It required her to lift her way out of an abusive relationship.

"It became first emotionally, and then later on it became physically," Rubalcava said.

It took physical and emotional strength.

"I got that support system, I should say, through working at the gym, through meeting friends that were like, that's not normal," Rubalcava said.

"I was able to gain confidence through strength training," she adds.

Now her group classes empower others to do the same. "It's really an honor to help people find their own inner strengths,” said Rubalcava.

"I didn't lift before this and now I can't imagine not lifting with all these people,” said Glutes 317 client, Sarah Monroe.

Client, Alexis Ford-Beckham said "wow, she's really into the community, trying to better the community and make everyone just feel positive."

"We never really focus on the aesthetics of training. We are not meant for body builders, we're not power lifting, nor are we cross fitters," Rubalcava said. "We are your general population. Let's get busy, let's lift some weights. Let's get strong."

It may be called Glutes 317, but she's really building up hearts in the 317.

Glutes 317 offers seven different classes. You sign up online to book one of the 10 shipping containers. Outside of the gym, they do group trips. Previously, they've gone hiking and even collaborated with other local businesses.

They've got tons of classes, but if you can't find a time. You can pay to rent and workout in the shipping container when you're available.

Rubalcava's leading by example by sharing her journey out of an abusive relationship and she's not alone. According to the domestic violence network, just over 40% of women and 26% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking in their lifetime, in Indiana.

If you face a domestic violence situation, help is available 24/7 on the National Domestic Hotline. That number is 800-799-7233.