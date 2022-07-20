Watch Now
Christkindlmarkt coming to Downtown Indianapolis this winter

Athenaeum Foundation hosting event in Rathskeller Biergarten
WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
The Athenaeum Foundation is planning its first-ever Christkindlmarkt. It will be held in the Rathskeller Biergarten.<br/><br/>
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 14:26:40-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning on Nov. 25, the Rathskeller Biergarten will transform into a Christkindlmarkt.

It's the first year for the event which will feature 12 vendor huts, traditional German food and a special beer from Sun King Brewery. The vendor huts will feature holiday-specific items, local memorabilia, gifts and more from local artisans and merchants.

“We see this as a very important addition to the city of Indianapolis’s holiday programming," Craig Mince, Athenaeum Foundation president, said. "As a city and as the Athenaeum Foundation, we’re very excited to bring this tradition to the city of Indianapolis moving forward.”

The Christkindlmarkt will open Nov. 25 and operate through Dec. 18.

The market will be open Thursdays through Sundays in December, concluding on Sunday, Dec. 18. Hours will be:

  • Thursday – Friday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: Noon – 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon – 5 p.m.

St. Nikolaus & Krampus will visit the market and the Rathskeller also plans to have live entertainment on stage.

For more information on becoming a vendor or to learn more about the event, click here.

