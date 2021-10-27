Dave Chappelle's 'Untitled' documentary screening in Indianapolis: What you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — While wading through a wave of backlash following his most-recent Netflix special, comedian Dave Chappelle will be screening his documentary in 10 cities across the country, including Indianapolis, beginning the first week of November.

This month, Chappelle has arguably been amidst the most-talked-about pop culture topic since his Netflix special "The Closer" dropped on October 5.

In his special, Chappelle aims several jokes at the LGBTQ community, particularly the transgender community. His comments and defense of Da Baby, J.K. Rowling, and Kevin Hart — who all have come under fire in recent years for comments deemed homophobic — have been condemned by organizations like GLAAD, The National Black Justice Coalition, Netflix employees, and more.

After calls to remove the special, Netflix's CEO Ted Sarandos said he stands with Chappelle and will keep the stand-up on the streaming service.

Chappelle, however, does not blame the LGBTQ community for the backlash after the jokes and comments he made during his special; he blames the media. Stating at a recent show, "It's about corporate interests, about what I can say and what I cannot say."

According to Chappelle, he is willing to meet members of the trans community. This comes after the comedian says his documentary "Untitled" has been blacklisted.

Chappelle says that Untitled was going to be featured at several film festivals before his Netflix special, but now he's been uninvited. Exactly which film festivals disinvited him were not provided by the comedian.

Courtesy of Live Nation Dave Chappelle's (pictured left) independent documentary "Untitled" is produced by himself and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert (middle) and Steven Bognar (right).

Indianapolis Screening

Chappelle will be performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) in downtown Indy on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and are running for anywhere around $50 to $750 at last check by WRTV.

Ticket buyers will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the show.

Chappelle's independent documentary is produced by himself and directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

According to a release from Live Nation, Untitled will show viewers how Chappelle provided economic and comedic relief following the murder of George Floyd and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the full synopsis:

Fueled by the murder of George Floyd, shut-in by the closures of business due to the pandemic, and unable to perform around the country, the movie follows Chappelle as he provides the community he calls home with two things desperately needed in difficult times – economic and comic relief. What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor's cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends and fellow comedians. Ultimately, Chappelle’s cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry.

Once ticket-buyers arrive at the arena, they can expect a strict no cell phone policy. The cell phone-free policy includes any recording device, which consists of cameras and smartwatches.

All tech devices carried by fans will be locked in a Yondr pouch. Anyone who has been to a highly-anticipated event within the last four years will recognize Yondr as the pouch that locks your phone away from the moment you enter the building through the show's end.

Although it will remain on your person during the entirety of the show, only event organizers will be able to unlock the Yondr pounces. However, according to a release from Gainbridge, if fans need to access their phone at any point during the night, it can be unlocked at "designated Yondr unlocking stations in the concourse."

According to Live Nation, anyone caught with a cell phone or any other device will be immediately ejected.

Fans in attendance can also expect an appearance from Chappelle and Friends.

Other cities on Chappelle's tour are San Francisco, Minneapolis, Des Moines, Cleveland, Toronto, Cincinnati, Columbus, Atlanta and New York.

