Indiana State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is back this year with the theme "Fun at the Speed of Summer." Celebrating automotive excellence, this year's state fair will bring new and old attractions, a variety of new fair foods, and plenty of concerts.

Here's everything you need to know before you go.

The Indiana State Fair 2022 will be held from July 29 through August 21.

Hours of Operation

Admission Hours:

Monday & Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday - Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.



The fair closes at 10 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and at 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There is no entry into the State Fair after 8 p.m. daily.

If you are inside the gates before 8 p.m., you can stay to enjoy the Fair until those close times.

Building and Exhibit Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday - Sunday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

General Building Hours: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Ag/Hort Shopping District: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

4-H Exhibit Hall Hours: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Harvest Pavilion: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Midway Hours:

Monday and Tuesday: CLOSED

Wednesday: Noon - 10 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 11 p.m.

Friday - Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 21: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wristbands will not be sold after 8:30 p.m. or accepted after 10 p.m.

Tickets

Ticket



Valid for any one day at the fair.

$10

Parking



A parking pass is valid for any one day of the fair.

$8

Fair-Family Four Pack



Family Four Pack includes 1 parking pass and 4 admission tickets to the fair.

$40

Midway Wristband



Valid only on July 29, August 3, August 5, August 10, August 12, August 17, August 19, and August 21.

$25

Click here to purchase advance tickets.

Directions and Parking

Fairgrounds Parking

Fairground parking is $10, $8 in advance per vehicle.

Available parking areas are located in the Fairgrounds Infield, South Lot on 38th street, and at the Indiana School for the Deaf on 42nd street, while space is available.

Accessible Parking

Accessible parking can be found inside Gate 1 at the 38th street entrance, in the southwest corner of the infield adjacent to the ADA-accessible walk tunnel, and the South Lot.

State Fair E-Z Park

These $10 lots are located south of 38th Street, the South Lot, across from the Main Gate, and at the Indiana School for the Deaf on 42nd street.

Indiana School for the Deaf Parking Lot Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

South Lot Parking Lot Hours: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.

38th Street: College to Keystone Avenue:

All Purple Line construction activity will pause on 38th Street from College to Keystone avenues during the Indiana State Fair. This segment will be open with two lanes of two-way traffic.

38th Street: Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone Avenue:

All Purple Line construction activity will pause on 38th Street from Fall Creek Parkway to Keystone avenues on Wednesdays through Sundays during the Indiana State Fair. This segment is open to two-way traffic using the southern portion of 38th Street.

Attractions

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show



This event will be featuring world-class teams of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. As seen on America's Got Talent, the show will be held at the MHS Family Fun Park from Aug. 3 through Aug. 21.

This event will run at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Momma Town



This event will feature all baby farm animals and their mothers at the Expo Hall every day of the fair.

This event will run from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



The Flying Fools High Dive

This event features the craziest diving shows.

This event will run at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

STRONGMAN Mighty Mike



This event features Mighty Mike as he returns to show off his mind-blowing strength along Main Street.

This event will run at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The Backyard Brats and Brews



The Backyard Brats and Brews will be expanding this year. The northside destination will double in size which will add more games, seating areas, and entertainment.

USA Mullet Championships



This event will be held for the first time at the State Fair on Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m.

State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow



This event will return on opening day at 9 p.m.

This event is free with paid fair admission.



The Hooiser Lottery Grandstand

This schedule will be packed with events, including favorites like the State Fair Championship Rodeo, Demolition Derby, Harness Racing, and much more.



State Fair Art Installations

This event features multiple new art installations throughout this year.

Automotive-themed programming



World of Speed exhibit: A curated collection of classic and early-20th century cars with roots in Indiana, watch as a 1962 Ford Model T is built in just under 10 minutes, and more.

New Food Options

Bison Lettuce Wrap (Offered by Red Frazier Bison)



Butter Lettuce filled with Ground Bison, Sweet Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger, Carrot, Soy, and Hoisin Sauce.



Flamin’ Hot Cheetos walking taco (Offered by Meatball Factory LLC)

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Carmel Corn (Offered by Sun King)



This year’s beer is Caramel Corn.

Pickle Pizza (Offered by Swains Concessions)



Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning, and dill pickles.

Deep Fried Brownies (Offered by R&W Concessions)



Ooey Gooey Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup for chocolate lovers' taste buds.



Deep Fried Cheese Stick (Offered by R&W Concessions)

Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter then deep fried to a golden brown.

Peach Shake Up (Offered by R&W Concessions)



Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring for a great summertime taste.

Iced Mocha Coffee Float (Offered by Hooks Drug Store Museum)



Hand-dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate-flavored iced coffee, topped with your choice of whipped cream and a cherry.

Boba Fun Cup (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)



Vanilla Ice Cream layered with Strawberry Boba balls, Sliced Strawberries, and Gummy Bears

Nitro Fuel (Offered by Goodwin’s Pork-N-More)



Fresh Brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our World Famous Blue Raspberry Lemon Twister.

State Fair Charcuterie Board (Offered by Urick Concessions)



Charcuterie, but make it fair-themed. We’ve swapped out the traditional cheeses, meats, and nuts for mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn, and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies - all of your favorite classic Indiana State Fair staples.

State Fair Mary (Offered by Urick Concessions)



A delicious 24 oz Bloody Mary topped with all the State Fair Favorites! 3 skewers of Fair Food Treats like Waffle Fries, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, Deep Fried Mac n Cheese, Mini Corn Dogs, Bacon, Fried Pickles, and a BBQ Pulled Pork Slider!

The Original Cowpie (Offered by Indiana Ribeye)



It’s a delicious homemade chocolate chip cookie with creamy vanilla ice cream in the center and another chocolate chip cookie to top it off!

Vegan Nachos (Offered by Black Leaf Vegan)



Our ALL vegan nachos are loaded with our fresh tortilla chips, juicy plant-based meat, crispy coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese, topped with our creamy ranch, guacamole sauce and sweet teriyaki.

Pretzel Nacho Bites (Offered by Wilson Concessions)



Fresh pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapenos, and bacon bits.

Mexican Street Corn in a Cup (Offered by Wilson Concessions)



It is made up of roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese, and Mexican spices.

New Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Offered by Wilson Concessions)



It’s a crispy chicken breast on a fresh bun with your choice of toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard).

Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail (Offered by Hi and Mighty)



Made by Hi & Mighty, a new craft spirits distillery on the Indiana State Fairgrounds. This bubbly refresher will remind you of the fair during the magic hour in the waning days of summer.

Pit-tatoes (Offered by Indiana Pork Producers Association)



Pit-Tatoes, pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Mint Cookie Milkshake (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)



Mint Cookie Milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint Cookies.

Quick Quesadilla (Offered by American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.)



Quick Quesadilla served with Indiana’s own Red Gold Salsa!

Mac Diggity Corn Dog (Offered by Gobble Gobble Food Truck)



The Mac Diggity Corn Dog is an old favorite of our Mac Daddy with a twist...it's on a Corn Dog! The crunch of the Corn Dog with the mac is just doggone delightful!

Concerts

Kansas



Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney



Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom



Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan



Wednesday, August 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett)



Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt



Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band



Saturday, August 6

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo



Sunday, August 7

Trace Adkins



Wednesday, August 10

Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters)



Thursday, August 11

KC & The Sunshine Band



Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair)



Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams



Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills



Wednesday, August 17

Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp)



Thursday, August 18

Carly Pearce



Friday, August 19

Vixen & Autograph



Saturday, August 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond



Sunday, August 21

For more information, visit their website.