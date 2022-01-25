Kat Von D and her band to perform in Indianapolis at The Vogue

INDIANAPOLIS — Kat Von D and her band will perform at The Vogue Theatre in Broad Ripple on March 15 as part of their first nationwide tour, "Love Made Me Do It."

Tickets are on sale now for the 21-and-over show on Eventbrite for $25.

According to a release for Von D's show, fans can expect the band to perform the top hits from their debut album, such as "Exorcism," "I Am Nothing," "Enough," and "Fear You."

Von D's 21-stop tour kicks off in Pittsburgh on February 28.

The tattoo artist is known for her many business ventures, including a tv show, makeup line, and books. Von D recently made local headlines for her move to Vevay in Switzerland County.

Von D told Billboard last year, "I've been playing music longer than I've been tattooing ... I was classically trained at the piano from the age of 5, and still play the piano every day."