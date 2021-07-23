Watch
The Indy Burger Battle is back — who has the best burger in the Circle City?

The 2020 Indy Burger Battle champs were Gallery Pastry Shop and Binkley's Kitchen & Bar
Courtesy of the Indy Burger Battle
The Gallery Pastry Shop's Foie Gras Burger.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 14:59:53-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The ninth annual summer fundraiser "Indy Burger Battle" is back starting Friday.

From Friday, July 23 through August 1, Indy Burger Battle ticketholders can try signature burgers from nine competing restaurants in the Circle City. Whether through dine-in or carry-out, the important part is to make sure event-goers secure their $40 tickets to participate.

Last year's champs, Gallery Pastry Shop and Binkley's Kitchen & Bar, are both in the 2021 competition, in addition to:

  • Flamme Burger
  • Kilroy's Bar N Grill
  • Smokehouse Catering Company
  • Spoke & Steele
  • BrewDog
  • Loughmiller's Pub
  • Prodigy Burger Bar.

The Indy Burger Battle is an annual competition hosted by "Building Tomorrow," which fundraises for equality and inclusive education for children in Uganda.

Click here to purchase and tickets and to learn more about each of the participating restaurant's burgers.

