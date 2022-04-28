Top 10 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 28 - May 1

Indy Urban Farmers Market — Shopping

The spring and summer farmers market season has finally arrived.

Indy’s Urban Farmers Market returns to White River State Park on Sunday in the Celebration Plaza. From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., farm-fresh produce, food, drinks, flowers, plants, and artisan goods can be purchased from local vendors. The Urban Farmers Market will be every first and third Sunday, beginning through July 17.

If you park in the underground parking garage on Washington Street, the White River State Park booth will give you a $5 parking voucher.

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

RTV6/Erin Kirby

Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day.

Book lovers can enjoy free admission to the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a vast selection of books for sale, door prizes, and treats for kids.

Other bookstores in Indianapolis to support on Saturday are Irvington Vinyl & Books, Ujamaa Community Bookstore, Black Worldschoolers Mobile Bookstore, Beyond Borders Bookstore, Indy Reads, and Kid's Ink Children's Bookstore.

An Evening with Lea Salonga

Broadway and Disney star Lea Salonga will be performing three sets alongside the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

The Tony-award-winning singer is best known for her roles in "Aladdin," "Mulan," "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," "Allegiance," and "Once on This Island."

Performances begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Friday, and 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The ISO health and safety guidelines require all ticketholders to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of the concert.

County Walking Tour & Symphonic Band

The Indiana State Museum is resuming its "92 County Walking Tours" on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Visitors can learn about the 92 sculptures on the exterior of the building – one representing every county in the state.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis Symphonic Band will perform at the museum from 1 to 2 p.m, in which they will play a "jazzy rendition" of “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

Dear Evan Hansen

Photo Provided: Broadway in Indianapolis/Matthew Murphy Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2019.

"Dear Evan Hansen" is playing at Old National Centre through Sunday. The Broadway performance won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and two other Olivier Awards.

This weekend, the Dear Evan Hansen performance schedule is Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday matinee at 2 p.m., Sunday matinee at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Opening weekend for TCU Amphitheater

Rapper Lil Durk opens up the concert season at TCU Amphitheater on Saturday with a near-sold-out show. You have another chance to head to the downtown venue for opening weekend with a Sunday show by singer H.E.R.

4SCENE Film Festival

Living Room Theaters' "4SCENE Film Festival" is Thursday evening. For $25, movie lovers can watch four short films, one documentary, and one music video, each between 18-25 minutes in length. Tickets also include one entree and a drink.

Friday, "Hatching" starts showing at Living Room. Plus, live music hits its cafe once again Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday's performance is by Lynda & Sadie. Saturday's showing will be Brad Mitchell.

Spring Plant Sale

Photo Provided: Indianapolis Cultural Trail The Indianapolis Cultural Trail's spring plant sale includes plants propagated directly from the organization or sourced from a local nursery.

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail's annual "Spring Plant Sale" is on Saturday and Sunday at its headquarters, located at 132 W. Walnut St.

The sale includes more than 500 plants that grow throughout the Cultural Trail's five acres of gardens. According to a release for the event, all proceeds support the organization's horticulture program.

“Our Spring Plant Sale is a wonderful opportunity for our community to bring their favorite Cultural Trail plants home to their own gardens," Kären Haley, the Indianapolis Cultural Trail's executive director, stated in a release. “All of the plant purchases whether online or in-person go to support the ongoing care of the beautiful gardens along the Indianapolis Cultural Trail: A Legacy of Gene and Marilyn Glick."

The in-person sale is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested also have the option of purchasing available plants online.

Aaron Kamm & The One Drops w/ Indyca

Head over to the White Rabbit Cabaret on Thursday night for some reggae and high-energy soulful music and performances.

St. Louis-based band Aaron Kamm and the One Drops will hit the stage together. Then, Indianapolis' own Indyca is set to perform.

Catch Your Breath

A comedy show to benefit the American Lung Association will be at Fountain Square Brewing on Saturday. Tickets are $10 and will include Indianapolis comedians Aisha Brown, Mic Shaw, Terry Shepard, Paul P, and Adrian Gomez.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.