Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival — Culture

The 30th annual Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival is set for Saturday and Sunday downtown at the Eiteljorg Museum.

More than 140 Native American artists will have their work for show and sale at the festival. The items include jewelry, pottery, basketry, paintings, carvings, and more. There will be music, dance, and cultural performances and experiences. On Saturday, festival-goers can check out the new Native American Galleries, which is reopening after nine months of reconstruction and reinstallation.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Tickets are $20. Children 17 and under are free.

AAPI Pride Ball — LGBTQ

Photo Provided: The Philippines Cultural Community Center The Philippines Cultural Community Center in Indianapolis is hosting its first AAPI Pride Ball on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

On Sunday, the Philippines Cultural Community Center hosts its inaugural Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Pride Ball. It's the first such event in the state.

The AAPI Pride Ball is dedicated to AAPI LGBTQ folk and their allies to have an evening celebrating their queer pride and culture.

The theme for the evening is "Crazy Rich Asians," and everyone is invited to wear their heritage's traditional formal wear for the black-tie event. There will be a red carpet, cultural foods from AAPI homelands, and cultural performances.

The Pride Ball will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the VisionLoft Events downtown. Tickets are $15.

Latinx Pride — LGBTQ

Indy's first pride event dedicated to the Latinx community is on Saturday.

Latinx Pride: 2022 Orgullo Latinx will be at The Vogue, where there will be Latinx drag artists, DJs, and dancing. The event is free and 21+. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Garfield Park Art & Music Festival — Festival

Courtesy of Elevation Festivals A photo of a massive crowd at a show in Garfield Park as the sun sets.

The Garfield Park Art & Music Festival takes place Saturday at MacAllister Amphitheater. The free event centers local artists and musicians who are BIPOC or underrepresented. From 4 to 10 p.m., there will be original music performances, nearly 40 booths to browse, and local food and beer trucks.

Broad Ripple Art Walk — Art

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the Broad Ripple Art Walk will be in full swing featuring the neighborhood's galleries, boutiques, restaurants, offices, and shops, each hosting their unique art exhibit or live music. The self-guided tour is free to take part in, and the Broad Ripple Village Association provides a map of all that art walkers can expect.

Here's what you can expect at each participating business, according to the Broad Ripple Village Association:

Hotel Broad Ripple will feature the work of six artists from the Monon Studio Art Gallery and share live music from The Porchmen

will feature the work of six artists from the Monon Studio Art Gallery and share live music from The Porchmen Marigold Clothing welcomes Indianapolis jewelry artist Jill Dunn and ceramics by Art Mix.

welcomes Indianapolis jewelry artist Jill Dunn and ceramics by Art Mix. Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar invites you to collaborate with their artists to design custom sneakers to be donated to the Indianapolis homeless community. You can also learn about how to create your own pair kicks or participate in a future class.

invites you to collaborate with their artists to design custom sneakers to be donated to the Indianapolis homeless community. You can also learn about how to create your own pair kicks or participate in a future class. Just Pop In! presents music from the Elizabeth Lee Band.

presents music from the Elizabeth Lee Band. Lola Blue Boutique will host Angie Parry-Lemon and her art Lemon-Cuts! Lemon-Cuts is a small-batch, sustainable jewelry line handcrafted from wood and resin remnant materials into one-of-a-kind, lightweight wearable art. Lemonade will be served and 15% off storewide will be offered.

will host Angie Parry-Lemon and her art Lemon-Cuts! Lemon-Cuts is a small-batch, sustainable jewelry line handcrafted from wood and resin remnant materials into one-of-a-kind, lightweight wearable art. Lemonade will be served and 15% off storewide will be offered. The Bungalow, Inc. will feature acrylic paintings by Diane Andrews and her show titled “Life Stories”. Wine and truffles will be served.

will feature acrylic paintings by Diane Andrews and her show titled “Life Stories”. Wine and truffles will be served. Gallery 6202‘s guest artist Helen Carroll will be on exhibit as well as a collection of Jim Davis art including “Garfield Meets Rockwell” — production cells from the Garfield cartoons and preliminary sketches for several of the production cells.

guest artist Helen Carroll will be on exhibit as well as a collection of Jim Davis art including “Garfield Meets Rockwell” — production cells from the Garfield cartoons and preliminary sketches for several of the production cells. The Egyptian Cafe offers vibrant exterior murals and interior artwork from Broad Ripple’s own Chromatic Collective. That evening enjoy belly dancing by Ana from 4–7 p.m. Note: 21+ only.

offers vibrant exterior murals and interior artwork from Broad Ripple’s own Chromatic Collective. That evening enjoy belly dancing by Ana from 4–7 p.m. Note: 21+ only. kOMpose Yoga Studio welcomes local singer/songwriter Mark Benham who will be performing some of his original music as well as covers from some of his favorite artists.

welcomes local singer/songwriter Mark Benham who will be performing some of his original music as well as covers from some of his favorite artists. Prairie General will highlight paintings by Jonathan Ballak and sculptural candlesticks by Melissa Tolar.

will highlight paintings by Jonathan Ballak and sculptural candlesticks by Melissa Tolar. Foundry 317 will be featuring artist Zach Running from Running Designs and his custom furniture pieces. Wine will be offered.

Gallery One — Art

Photo Provided: Indiana State Museum Gallery One is a new interactive display opening at the Indiana State Museum on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The Indiana State Museum will be opening a new gallery on Saturday titled Gallery One. The 5,500-square-foot space is all about seeing art, objects, and murals from different viewpoints and reimagining them. Museum admission prices are $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for children, and $5 for students with an Indiana college ID.

Woodruff Place Home & Garden Tour — Lifestyle

Woodruff Place is hosting its Home & Garden Tour on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets bought in advance at $20 and is $25 the day of the event. Folks will be able to check out seven homes in the near east neighborhood and three gardens. There will also be porch parties, live music performances, a vintage fashion show, food trucks, and more.

Electronics Collection — Recycling

Recycle those unwanted electronics just sitting in your house on Saturday Morning at the Indiana Government Center on Robert D. Orr Plaza.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and Technology Recyclers are collecting e-waste from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to keep these electronics from landfills. The technology can be dropped off by drive-up or walk-up.

Packed Line-Up at Ruoff — Music

Ruoff Music Center has a stocked lineup of artists this weekend that you can still get tickets to see.

A Hoosier favorite, the Dave Matthews Band, is set to perform both Friday and Saturday night. Both shows have a start time of 7:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Music Festival is on Sunday at Ruoff. Music fans can see performances by Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer. The fest kicks off at 4 p.m.

Joe Lovano & Dave Douglas — Music

Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas are scheduled to play four shows this weekend at The Jazz Kitchen.

The Grammy-award-winning and nominated duo are slated to perform Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. The saxophonist and trumpeter are planning for a weekend of "free-flowing improvisation creating music within the music," according to Jazz Kitchen.

