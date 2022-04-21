Top 11 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 22 - 24

Sugar Factory Grand Opening — Food

Sugar Factory American Brasserie's grand opening event is on Saturday. The 10,000 square-foot hotspot will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and is taking reservations on Open Table. Nick Cannon will be DJing starting at 9 p.m.

Located at 49 W. Maryland St., inside the Circle Centre Mall, the Sugar Factory has indoor dining for 184 people, a bar that seats 12, and a patio with space for 32.

Record Store Day — Music

The 15th Annual Record Store Day takes place on Saturday.

There are hundreds of unique releases for the 2022 Record Store Day, including releases from Mariah Carey, David Bowie, Madonna, and much more.

You can visit over 10 independent record stores in the Indy area participating in Record Store Day, including LUNA Music, Irvington Vinyl & Books, and Indy CD & Vinyl.

Gang of Youths — Music

Following the release of their new album last month, Gang of Youth is set to perform at The Vogue on Friday night.

The Australian alternative rock group's "angel in realtime" is about its frontman David La'aupepe's relationship with his mixed identity.

Tickets are $25, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Fabulous Fashion — History

Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites conservation manager Meghan Smith will be presenting the exhibit "Fabulous Fashion" on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. Fabulous Fashion features the most popular spring and summer fashion trends throughout the years. Tickets are $16.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo — Convention

Photo Provided: Oddities and Curiosities Expo The Oddities and Curiosities Expo will be at the Indiana State Fairground on Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022.

For all things weird, the Indiana State Fairgrounds is the place to be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Oddities and Curiosities Expo.

The event features over 150 alternative artists and creators showcasing their Halloween-inspired artwork, odd jewelry, taxidermy, preserved specimens, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, skulls, bones, funerals collectibles, and more.

"The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony, stated in a release. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today! Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love."

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Learn more about the classes at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo and other offerings it will have at odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com.

Lead Belly: An American Legend — Music

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is closing out its 34th season on Saturday with the story of Huddie Ledbetter, better known by his stage name, “Lead Belly."

Reverend Robert Jones will portray the blues and folk icon in the "Lead Belly: An American Legend" story at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.

A Sound Supper — Food, Music

For $35, music and food lovers can get a three-course meal with live music at State Street Pub on Sunday.

The event is 21 and over and requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours. Get a complete look at the evening's menu on eventbrite.com.

Indy CD & Vinyl 20th Anniversary Party & Festival — Music

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Indy CD & Vinyl is located at 806 Broad Ripple Ave.

On Sunday, there will be free live music in the west alley and parking lot next to Indy CD & Vinyl for its 20th Anniversary Party and Festival.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., a steady line-up of nearly 10 local and international musicians is slated to perform. In addition, there will be a food hall by Sahm's Restaurant, a Big Lug Brewing Company beer tent, and vendors selling clothing, leather goods, and other products. Indy CD & Vinyl 20th Anniversary merch will also be available for purchase.

The first couple of hours of the festival will be kid-friendly, with face painters and non-explicit live music.

"I hope for another 20 years of just being on Broad Ripple Avenue and being able to give back to the community that supports us," Andy Skinner, a co-owner of Indy CD & Vinyl, told WRTV.

Learn more about the event and Indy CD & Vinyl at indycdandvinyl.com.

Earth Day Celebration — Kids

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is celebrating Earth Day on Saturday with several interactive activities and a Sustainability Showcase of local organizations promoting their environmental work.

Activities include Ecosystem Jenga and Earth Day Trivia. The Sustainability Showcase will consist of IUPUI Earth Sciences, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Ft. Harrison St. Park, the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, and the City of Indianapolis Office of Sustainability.

Earth Day E-Cycle — Family

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and RecycleForce are hosting an electronics recycling event on Saturday at Krannert Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no cost for dropping off materials to be recycled. As a general rule, acceptable electronics include anything with a cord attached, plus the following:

• Cell phones

• Circuit boards

• Computers/Laptops

• External disk drives

• External tape drive

• Gaming systems and accessories

• Hair dryers and styling irons

• Hard drives

• Joy sticks

• Keyboards

• Microphones

• Microwaves

• Modems

• Monitors

• Mouse

• PC cards

• PC speakers

• Printers

• Scanners

• Tablets

• Toasters

• Televisions of any size or age

• Uninterrupted power supply batteries

• USB drives

HI-FI Annex Opening Night — Music

Photo Provided: HIFI Annex/Chris Owens HIFI Annex in 2021.

A free all-ages concert featuring Overslept, Taylor Hall, and Moon Goons is scheduled for the opening night of the HI-FI Annex on Friday.

The show starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.

