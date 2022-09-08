Top 12 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: September 9 - 11

September 11 — Remembrance

It's been 21 years since the September 11 Attacks come Sunday.

On this day every year, commonly known as 9/11, Americans remember the hundreds of lives lost after al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against the United States.

There are two public ceremonies Hoosiers can attend in Indianapolis on Sunday to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority will commemorate those who lost their lives with its annual Patriots Day ceremony that includes an honor guard display, candle and wreath-laying ceremony, and a music performance by the Ben Davis High School Premiers. There will also be a steel piece of the World Trade Center, recovered from Ground Zero, on display at the Indianapolis International Airport in Civic Plaza throughout the day.

Downtown, Monument Circle will have a lighting tribute projection on display throughout the evening.

Indychitlan Latin Music Festival — Music

A one-day music festival showcasing Black and Latino rock bands returns to the city's near east side on Saturday.

The "Indychitlan Fest: Latin Music Festival" features Black and Brown punk, metal, rock, and ska bands from Indianapolis and Chicago.

Indychitlan Fest will be at the 10 East Arts Hub, located at 3137 E. 10th St. The free and all-ages event will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

You can learn more about the Indychitlan Fest on its Facebook page and 10eastarts.org.

Secret Walls: Live Mural Battle — Art

The HI-FI Annex is hosting Secret Walls' Live Mural Battle on Sunday.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., three local artists — Berk Visual, Cooper Fitz, and Terrible Tony — will show off their artistic skills with markers, paint brushes, spray paint, and paint rollers. The artists will not find out the theme of the live art competition until the event's start. They will have 90 minutes to develop a concept and create their artwork. The audience's cheers determine the winner.

The Live Mural battle is hosted by Hustle Simmon, with music by Indy's DJ Metrognome. Tickets are $25.

Bottleworks Block Party — Sports

In honor of the Colts kicking off their first game of the season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, the Bottleworks District is hosting a two-day block party.

On Saturday, the Bottleworks Block Party will have a live muralist, pop-up bars selling alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and over 12 restaurants inside The Garage Food Hall. The family-friendly party will be from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, the Bottleworks Block Party will include a watch party for the Colts v. Texans game with a kick-off of 1 p.m. There will be big screens at both ends of Carrollton Ave, along the Bottleworks District. The Colts Cheerleaders will be there for photos and autographs. There will also be football-related challenges throughout the day. Sunday's party runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The block party is open to the public and free to enter.

Concerts in the City — Music

The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop, Gloria Trevi, will be making a stop in Indianapolis on Sunday at Old National Centre. She's scheduled to hit the Murat Theatre at 7 p.m.

The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra (ICO) will be performing a free set at Holliday Park on Friday starting at 7 p.m. Event organizers say they recommend those looking to attend to bring chairs and blankets. Although it's free, the ICO asks that folks register online.

Opera in the Park will be at Garfield Park's MacAllister Amphitheater on Saturday night. Angela Brown, soprano and Indianapolis opera legend, is included in the lineup alongside Indy's own Joshua Thompson. Although the show is free, the Indianapolis Opera will seek donations at the event.

Chris Knight will be at HI-FI on Saturday with a show start of 9 p.m. Tickets are $30.

Saxophonist Grace Kelly is set to hit the stage at The Jazz Kitchen on Saturday for two sets. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" band member will perform at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Celebrating The Jim Irsay Collection — Music, Artifacts

The Jim Irsay Collection will be on exhibit at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, where Hoosiers can check out Irsay's collection of iconic artifacts from pop culture and rock music history for free.

In celebration of the Colts owner and CEO, blues legend Buddy Guy and rock and roll hall of famer Ann Wilson will join Irsay's band, The Jim Irsay Band, for a performance.

Although the event is free, a ticket is required for entry. The evening lasts from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Minds Over Matter — Health

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Black Minds Over Matter Mental Health Fair will be at the 10 East Arts Hub. The fair features a facilitated discussion by Miles Mason, guided meditation, a private discussion area with medical professionals, free plant-based meals, and music. The event is free and family-friendly.

Penrod Arts Fair — Art

The 2022 Penrod Arts Fair will feature 300 artists from around the country displaying and selling their artwork on the Newfields campus. The Fair will have six stages with a packed lineup of 10 dance performances and 15 live bands.

The one-day fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20.

Indy Ultimate — Sports

The Indiana Sports Corp. is hosting its Indy Ultimate event on Saturday. Starting at Monument Circle at 8 a.m., 100 participants will take off for some of Indianapolis' popular sports venues, arts and culture sites, and city landmarks, including running the bases of Victory Field and the field of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Those interested in registering virtually must do so by midnight on Thursday. There is also the option of registering in person at Victory Field on Friday.

Hotel Tango's Makers Market — Shopping

Hotel Tango is hosting a free local artist's market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be ample opportunity for shopping and craft cocktails.

Out of the Darkness Walk — Health

On Saturday, the Out of the Darkness walk starts at the White River State Park Celebration Plaza at 1:30 p.m. with an Honor Bead ceremony. At 2:30 p.m., the opening ceremony begins. By 3 p.m., the walk commences.

Stand Ups in the City — Comedy

Nick Swardson's Make Joke From Face Tour is stopping at the Old National Centre's Egyptian Room on Saturday. Tickets start at $39. Show starts at 7 p.m.

