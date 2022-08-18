Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: August 19 - 21

Indiana State Fair Ending — Fair

It's the last weekend of the Indiana State Fair! Closing on Sunday until next year, the fair will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entry to the fair ends every day at 8 p.m.

Free Stage concert-goers can still catch a show or two at the fair. Carly Pearce performs on Friday night, Vicen & Autograph hit the stage on Saturday, and the Gospel Music Festival will round out the fair on Sunday.

Tickets to the fair are $14.

INDIANA STATE FAIR 2022: Everything you need to know

West Indy Art and Music Festival — Festival

The West Indy Art and Musical Festival kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Located at Meadowwood Park, the West Indy Winds Community Band and Speedway Parks & Recreation will host local bands at the park's gazebo and local artists selling their artwork. There will be food trucks, beer, and wine available at the event all day, through 8 p.m. Admission to the festival is free.

IndyFringe Festival — Theatre

Photo Provided: IndyFringe/Daniel Axler

The 17th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival gets underway on Thursday for three weekends of showcasing a diverse array of performances on Mass Ave.

Through September 4, there will be nearly 300 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists. There will be magic, dance, stand-up comedy, drama, and music.

You can catch any of the assortment of shows at three locations: The IndyFringe Theatre, The District Theatre, and The Athenaeum.

Such performances to catch will be the Jewel Box Revue by Klein & Alvarez Productions, the Panel Show, Women's Work by Callie Burk-Hartz and Alicia LaMagdeleine, and many more. Here is a complete list of shows.

All patrons of any indoor performance will be required to wear a mask.

MORE: Jewel Box Revue at 2022 IndyFringe pays homage to drag pioneers

India Day Fest — Festival

India's 75th Independence Day is being celebrated in Indianapolis on Sunday on Monument Circle!

For the 12th annual India Day Fest, there will be Bollywood music and dance performances, cultural foods, and a parade from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is hosted by the India Association of Indianapolis and the Indiana Hyderabad Sister City.

Big Gay Summer's End Market & Dance Party — LGBTQ+

An artisan market comprised entirely LGBTQ+ vendors will be at the 10 East Arts HUB on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

10 East Arts and Indy's Gay Market partnered for this free event where Hoosiers can dance, listen to music, shop, mingle, and support the local queer community.

Shows to Catch in the City — Music

Courtesy of MOKB Presents/Austin Friedline

There are several live performances music lovers can check out this weekend.

At HI-FI Annex, Black Stone Cherry and Ayron Jones perform an all-ages set starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. At HI-FI, The Beths and Rosie Tucker perform a 21-an-over show starting at 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, FOXD' LEGND and Kyro The Artist and DomQ perform at HI-FI for a 21-and-over crowd starting at 8 p.m. ANd on Sunday, Blacktop Mojo and the Kung Fu Overdrive perform a 21-and-ver show starting at 9 p.m.

At The Jazz Kitchen, Jane Monheit performs two sets on Friday night, and The Midcoast Swing Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Bring your dancing shoes for Son De Esquina's Latin Dance Set starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

John Mulaney's "From Scratch Tour" stops at the TCU Amphitheater on Sunday, with a show time of 7 p.m.

Inside Indy: Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.