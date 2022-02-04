Top 6 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: February 4 - 6

First Friday — Art

It's the first Friday of the month which means there are plenty of free art-centric things to do around the city. Catch a free concert at LO-FI, hear from renowned Hoosier journalist and author Eunice Trotter, head on over to the massive Circle City Industrial Complex, and more.

Here's WRTV's guide to the First Friday in February.

'Collecting Indiana: Recent Art Acquisitions' — Art

Photo Provided: Indiana State Museum Derrick Carter's "Show & Tell" at the Indiana State Museum.

The Indiana State Museum has recently added 26 new pieces to its fine art collection, which began seven years ago. The museum's newly acquired art pieces will be displayed in the exhibit "Collecting Indiana: Recent Art Acquisitions."

Works include historical paintings, a French landscape painting by a Nashville, Indiana, artist L.O. Griffith, a contemporary sculpture by Hoosier author James Alexander Thom and a 7-foot-by-9-foot example of papel picado by artist Beatriz Vasquez, who was born in Brownsville, Texas, but lives in Indianapolis and studied at the Herron School of Art + Design.

The Indiana State Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lavett Ballard at Long-Sharp Gallery — Art

Long-Sharp Gallery is hosting its first solo exhibit with award-winning artist Lavett Ballard. Ballard’s works have been exhibited in numerous museums and her portrait of Rosa Parks was featured on the 2020 cover of TIME Magazine. Black Art recently named her in America as "one of the top 10 emerging Black female artists to collect."

Ballard's exhibit begins this weekend and comes to a close at Long-Sharp on March 26.

Long-Sharp is open Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jazz and Soul Weekend at The Jazz Kitchen — Music

It's all about soul this weekend at The Jazz Kitchen. On Saturday, catch the group SOUL REVIVAL for two performances, one at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. On Sunday, Indianapolis native and lead singer of THe Flying Toasters, Staci McCrackin pays homage to Natalie Cole with her performance

at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. McCrackin has opened for artists like Charlie Wilson, Kem, Miki Howard and more.

Broad Ripple Farmer's Market — Shopping

Check out the Broad Ripple Farmers Market at the Glendale Town Center if you haven't yet. The winter market is held Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. The market is food-focused and features over 50 local vendors. Shoppers can also get breakfast items, coffee and tea at the market while enjoying live music.

Sunday Fun Day at Tin Roof — 21+

The Tin Roof in downtown Indianapolis is the place to be for Sunday Fun Day. Starting at 12 p.m., a brunch menu will be made available where mimosas are $2 and Bloody Marys are $5 while a DJ will be spinning the tunes through 3 p.m.

The fun doesn't stop there. At 4 p.m. live music continues by Terrell Keys Duo and at 9 p.m. DJ Mystro takes over.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.