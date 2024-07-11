Father, son pen Beatles tribute for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — David Humphrey and his son, W. Evan Humphrey, are the authors behind, “We Love You Beatles: Why the Fab Four Still Matter to Their Hoosier Fans.”

“It's a tribute to the Beatles and to their fans,” David Humphrey said.

The work shares the stories of Beatles fans from around the Hoosier state.

“We have people that saw the Beatles at the State Fair,” David Humphrey said. “I interviewed a youngster who is in his late twenties, he’s just a huge Beatles fan and collector of memorabilia.”

Among those fans is Humphrey’s son, W. Evan Humphrey, who wrote about Ringo Starr and the song “Eleanor Rigby.”

“I think sometimes people say he was the weak link of the Beatles, but I wrote a chapter in defense of him being such a great drummer, W. Evan Humphrey said. “I wrote a chapter on the song “Eleanor Rigby.” I did an arrangement of that song in high school for a composition competition, but I did a chapter about that song as a whole.”

The Indiana State Fair will celebrate Beatlemania later this year with a full day of events.

