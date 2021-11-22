Big Woods, Hard Truth opening at Fashion Mall in spring 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Woods Brewing Co. and Hard Truth Distilling Co. are opening in the Fashion Mall at Keystone come spring.

This will be the eighth location for Big Woods. According to a release from Simon Malls, it will be located next to Shake Shack.

Hard Truth Distilling, opened by Big Woods Restaurant Group in 2015, produces spirits such as the Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka and Toasted Coconut Rum. It will be opening a kiosk, much like a bar, in the Fashion Mall's cafe, according to Simon Malls.

Big Woods and Hard Truth are expected to hire up to 150 employees, according to Simon Malls. increase their employee count by up to 150.

