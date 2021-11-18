New Chick-fil-A opening on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Chick-fil-A, one of the country’s largest fast-food chicken chains, is opening a new restaurant in Indianapolis.

The Department of Metropolitan Development confirmed Chick-fil-A had been issued permits for construction of a building on the city's east side, located at 9961 East Washington Street. The building formerly housed a Boston Market.

The restaurant will open to guests in early 2022, according to Chick-fil-A. However, an exact opening date was not initially provided.

In a statement to WRTV, Chick-fil-A stated the following:

"We look forward to joining the community and to serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

