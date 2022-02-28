Next Door American Eatery in Indianapolis rebrands, changes name to 'ND streetBAR'

INDIANAPOLIS — A Broad Ripple restaurant previously known as "Next Door American Eatery" has changed its name to "ND streetBAR" in a complete rebrand of the chain.

The eatery's parent company, The Kitchen Restaurant Group, stated in a release that ND streetBAR would have new food and drink menus as well. The revamped menu pulls from street food carts and will consist of shareable plates and "easy-to-drink cocktails."

"Over the last 24 months, we were afforded the time to reconsider what we love most about restaurants. Our conversations always circled back to the same things: a love of killer drinks, unexpected flavors, and vibrant and eccentric spaces, Sam Hallak, the chief operating officer of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, stated in a release.

"At the end of the day, we're in the business of creating unforgettable experiences," Hallak continued, "and the new ND streetBAR delivers on all fronts."

ND streetBAR's new menu will consist of the following:

Sticky Pork Steamed Buns - with honey-sriracha and quickles

- with honey-sriracha and quickles S.P.D.P. - a mouth-watering Indian street snack

- a mouth-watering Indian street snack Birria Tacos - with Mississippi Pot Roast and consommé

- with Mississippi Pot Roast and consommé Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich - with Duke's mayo

- with Duke's mayo Cali-Style Double Cheeseburger - with a spicy pink sauce

- with a spicy pink sauce The Marg - the best seller for a reason

- the best seller for a reason Ranch Water - mixed and served street-style in a Topo Chico bottle

ND streetBAR also has Colorado locations in Boulder, Eastbridge, Fort Collins, and Denver. The Indy location reopened last summer after more than a year with its doors closed.

