Wahlburgers in Carmel closes permanently

CARMEL — A local restaurant donning a famous name has closed its doors for good.

The Wahlburgers restaurant located at 1200 Rangeline Road in Carmel has closed its business just three years after opening.

The company website listed to location as closed. Google lists the restaurant as permanantly closed.

Wahlburgers is a hamburger chain launched by Boston-based chef Paul Wahlberg. It is co-owned by his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg,

