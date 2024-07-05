Watch Now
EntertainmentInside IndyLocal Food

Actions

Wahlburgers in Carmel closes permanently

Wahlburgers.jpg
WRTV/Shea Goodpaster
Wahlburgers.jpg
Wahlburgers_Carmel.jpg
Wahlburgers_Carmel1.jpg
Wahlburgers1.jpg
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Indy
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CARMEL — A local restaurant donning a famous name has closed its doors for good.

The Wahlburgers restaurant located at 1200 Rangeline Road in Carmel has closed its business just three years after opening.

The company website listed to location as closed. Google lists the restaurant as permanantly closed.

Wahlburgers is a hamburger chain launched by Boston-based chef Paul Wahlberg. It is co-owned by his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg,

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | July 5, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV shares the stories behind Indy's many people, happenings, businesses, restaurants, and venues in the area.

Inside Indy

What is Inside Indy?

With Inside Indy, WRTV is hoping to bring you connection with your community, in-depth conversations, and hidden gems right in your city.

Send us a message!