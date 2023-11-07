Good things take time, good bagels take 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS — Sidedoor Bagels owner Josh Greeson says his sourdough-based bagels are different because of the time and locally-sourced organic flour put into them.

“[It’s] a whole 3-day process,” Greeson said. “The first day we’ll feed the starter, the next day we’ll mix and shape the dough, and finally on the third day, we boil and bake them. It's just more flavor because of that process.”

And if you want flavor, Sidedoor Bagels has that too.

WRTV

From the most popular everything bagel and spicy everything bagel, to the pretzel bagel that’s available only on Tuesdays, Sidedoor has something for everyone.

Others are taking note. Sidedoor Bagels was recently named one of the county’s best bagelsoutside of New York City by Bon Appetit. An impressive accomplishment for a kickstarter-backed business that only opened its brick-and-mortar location in 2021.

WRTV

Greeson began baking bagels while working at Amelia’s bakery in 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Greeson started taking more orders online and delivering bagels out of the trunk of his car.

“When COVID hit, everyone wanted bagels delivered,” Greeson said. “So I started delivering more often, and we were booked out like several months in advance, and it just grew from there.”

You can order Sidedoor Bagels online, or head to its brick-and-mortar location at 1103 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis. Their hours are 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and they are closed Sunday and Monday.