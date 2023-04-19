Inside Indy | Chromatic Collective

BROAD RIPPLE — The Chromatic Collective is a gallery and art shop that’s been serving creatives of all kinds for three years.

Located at 6216 Carrollton Ave., the vibrant space is a canvas to the community it serves. The shop sells specialty supplies and even offers space for artists of all kinds to explore their niche.

Co-owner Rafael Caro says he is proud of the impact Chromatic Collective is having on the community.

“It’s great to see young people get inspired and then pass on the torch,” co-owner Rafael Caro, said.

While Indianapolis has seen a recent rise in graffiti, co-owner Erica Parker says graffiti can be an asset.

“Graffiti has the power to beautify and transform any space,” I would much rather look at walls with color than gray and brown all the time,” Parker said.

You can find a calendar of events at the Chromatic Collective by visiting their website at chromatic6216.com.