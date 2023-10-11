Inside Indy Explores Fall and Winter Hobbies

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — It’s that time of year when temperatures are changing, and you may be looking for an indoor hobby. It’s a good thing to have, evena study at Drexel University found spending 45 minutes on a creative activity could boost your ability and confidence to complete tasks at work.

So how about trying on this Olympic one for size? We’re talking about the sport of fencing.

“It’s more than just a hobby. This is a way of life,” said Indianapolis fencing club member, Paul Geraci.

For him, this way of life runs deep. “I’m very blessed to be the fourth fencing master in my family,” said Geraci.

Fencing is a sport with at least 3,000 years of history.

“When you go to fencing and you put the mask on, you’re free to be who you really are. A competitive spirit can come out of you, and you can show your real self,” Geraci said.

He uses his passion for it to inspire and teach others, at most any age. Geraci said this combat sport bridges all gaps, from 8 to 88.

“For me it’s community,” Indianapolis Fencing Club member, Alex Dickinson said. She says the club has “all different ages, all different backgrounds, and you’re always going to have a friend here.”

“I like the comradery,” Young fencer, Erich Loessel said. He’s been fencing for about three years now and he said the teachers are great.

“I think they’re all really supportive,” Loessel said.

Tina Bergsma is a fencer too, and picked it up with her brother, and father. “It’s like I have my own personal coaching team,” Bergsma said.

Fencing usually gains attention around the Olympics. Bergsma said her young peers don’t know much about the sport, “The most common is probably like, you do fencing?”

However, even the youngest fencers will tell you about the fun and benefits year-round.

“I don’t really like a lot of sports and so to find something that’s like intellectual and also keeps you in shape, it’s a really good experience to have,” said Bergsma.

Kaiser Permenente reports enjoying a hobby lowers stress and heart rate levels and it puts you in a better mood. Indianapolis Fencing Club teaches everything from mid-evil weapons to swords and they have about 200 members right now.

Everyone at Indy fencing club learns about three different Olympic weapons, the Foil, Saber, and Epeé.

Geraci said the Epeé allows people to keep score. “This hooks into these electronic scoring machines that we have throughout the facility,” said Geraci.

The score keeping determines who wins, but winning and losing aside, it’s all fun for the club. Geraci said they do have a competition season, but you can join anytime.

For a link to Indianapolis fencing club,click here.