Inside Indy | Small Business Special 2024

WRTV’s Inside Indy visits local small businesses around central Indiana to help you find the perfect locally sourced gifts this holiday season.

Loudmouth Books

212 E. 16th St., Indianapolis, IN 46202

This bookstore aims to be a safe space for people of all kinds

About: Owner Leah Johnson opened Loudmouth Books in response to recent book bans and challenges. Johnson shelves a variety of books by Black, Indigenous, and queer voices with hot-button topics like race and racism.

From the owner: “We're getting kids who are queer, kids of color, [kids] who have various marginal identities, and knowing that every time they come in here, there's no doubt about whether or not they're going to be treated with care and also met with stories that reflect their existence. I know how crucial that is, because I know how important it was to me,” Johnson said.

Click here to learn more about Loudmouth Books.

Rooftop Fruit

1058 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Rooftop Fruit: A general store with a specific purpose

About: Rooftop Fruit sells products from 200 independent brands. Owner Jessie Eskew intentionally selects vendors who required to meet criteria like being women- or minority-owned, or committed to sustainability.

From the owner: “We want to have a place where people can feel good about where they're spending their money,” Eskew said. “I know the price points of the things that we sell are higher than things that you could get other places like big box stores, but the things that we sell are also intentionally made.”

Click here to learn more about Rooftop Fruit.

Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe

7852 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037

Sit back and relax with coffee and cats at this Hamilton County cafe

About: The Smitten Kitten is a cat cafe where visitors can mingle with dozens of cats that are up for adoption. The cafe sources its beverages from Noble Coffee and Tea in Noblesville. Owner Holly Moss opened the cafe as a way to help her son who has autism.

From the owner: “We do have a lot of guests that come in that are autistic or on the spectrum,” Moss said. “You can just see people calm down. They do just calm the person down, whether you have autism or not.”

Click here to learn more about the Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe.

Salamat! Cookies

8320 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219 (St. Matthew’s Commissary Kitchen)

These flavorful cookies promise to be a passport for your tastebuds

About: Salamat Cookies offers Filipino-inspired sweet treats that deliver an experience unfamiliar to the average Hoosier palate. Salamat, which means “thank you” in Filipino, is pronounced sah-lah-maht. But owner Michael Williams II is well aware that most people in the state pronounce it "sal-a-mat."

From the owner: “Food is that bridge to different cultures,” Williams II said. “We have so many people and so many different cultures represented in Indy, so trying these different foods, it's really going to change the game and make us a more foodie city.”

Click here to learn more about Salamat Cookies.

Penn & Beech

747 N. College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202, 145 W. Elm St. Carmel, IN 46032, 8698 E. 116th St. Fishers, IN 46038

Create lasting warmth at Penn & Beech Candle Co.

About: Penn & Beech Candle Company is an Indianapolis-based fragrance brand that specializes in natural gourmet soy candles and custom fragrance.

From the owner: "People love the fact that we can culture an experience-based type of candle making in every pocket of the neighborhood for every age, Brianna Doles said.”

Click here to learn more about Penn & Beech Candle Co.

