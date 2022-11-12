Merry Movie Nights events taking place in Indianapolis, Lawrence throughout December

INDIANAPOLIS — Heartland Film is hoping to bring some holiday cheer to Central Indiana with a new mini movie series.

Merry Movie Nights will bring eight holiday films to the Athenaeum in Downtown Indianapolis and the Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort.

Each film ticket includes free hot chocolate. Adult tickets are $12, tickets for kids under 12 are $10, and Heartland Film Members get 20% off. They're available for purchase online now.

In addition to the films, the Chriskindlmarkt will be happening at the Rathskeller Biergarten and Winterfest will be happening in Lawrence.

Full movie schedule:

The Basile Theatre at the Historic Athenaeum

Thursday, December 1 | It's A Wonderful Life | 7 PM *Ugly Sweater Contest

Friday, December 2 | A Christmas Story | 7 PM

Arts for Lawrence's Theater at the Fort