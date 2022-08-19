Newfields to display Indiana digital media artists' work in The LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields is seeking to commission Indiana-based digital media artists looking to showcase their artwork on an enormous scale.

Last month, the second showcase at The LUME opened at the Indianapolis Museum of Art. WRTV told you about the opening of a new program at the museum that would showcase Hoosier digital artists' work inside the multi-sensory gallery.

"We want to get people thinking about doing this (digital art) for the future because we want this to be an ongoing thing," Jonathan Berger, Newfields' deputy director for marketing and external affairs, told WRTV.

"We can highlight their artwork on this canvas — and when I say this canvas, I mean, 30,000 square feet of projection space that we can highlight their work on," Berger said.

Now, we're learning more details about the search for digital media artists to be a part of Newfields' "featurette program."

Commissioned artists selected for the featurette program must create a 3-minute visual and audio digital media experience. The short digital art productions will be displayed alongside Monet & Friends Alive at The LUME.

"The featurettes are not intended to be a continuation or reflection of the main feature, but rather stand-alone digital artworks. Since the audience will be moving through the space, the artist’s featurette should function as a large-scale, multi-surface, immersive environment rather than as a single screen projection," Newfields' call out for artists reads.

Although the artwork's theme is broad, Newfields is interested in impressions, surrealism, and urban street art and culture.

Impressionism art, in its origin, was ridiculed by the art world at large. It took years for the concept to be accepted and then admired.

Digital art is a more modern art form that today is often ridiculed among artists of other, physical, disciplines, such as painters, sculptors, and drawers.

It's an interesting conversation to be had, and Berger believes there is a comparison to be drawn between the two art forms.

Bioluminescence, Andrew Thomas Bioluminescence is a visual journey into one of nature’s most intriguing biological phenomena. The artwork is inspired by the beauty of nature and the artist’s extensive travel to some of the world’s most ancient rainforests. This 3D, animated experience is a highly-detailed, organic montage that moves like fluid around the space. Spatial audio moves with the visuals creating a truly immersive synesthetic experience.

Each artist will be paid $10,000 and have a chance to be featured in The LUME installations worldwide.

The deadline to apply is August 30. The featurettes will be displayed in The LUME all next year, beginning in January.

You can learn more about the application process and the expectations at indyartsguide.org.

