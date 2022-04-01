New directory connects Indianapolis businesses with artists of color

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly-launched directory aims to bridge gaps between artists of color and those seeking to commission art or creative work in Indianapolis.

The Central Indiana Community Foundation, GANGGANG, and Kite Realty Group partnered to bring the "Indianapolis Artists of Color Directory" to life.

From graphic designers to photographers and muralists to DJs, the directory on GANGGANG's website allows corporations and individuals to search for various Indy creatives for hire.

GANGGANG has quickly made a name for itself in the Circle City, curating events that center on Black and Brown artists. Founded just two years ago, the dynamic duo of Mali Jeffers and Alan Bacon are the forces behind events like BUTTER, Next Up, and Day of Healing.

“We continue to get so many requests for various artist types - especially artists of color right now,” Jeffers stated in a news release about the new directory. “A central directory for filmmakers, artists, photographers, designers, and creatives of color, in general, is much needed in Indianapolis, and we’re excited to see the project improve access and opportunity in the community.”

The free directory showcases examples of each artist's work, includes a past client list, a biography, contact details and links to their website and social media.

There are currently 24 artists in the directory. Some of the most notable local creatives featured are Amiah Mims, Ashley Robinson, Beatriz Vasquez, Dana Powell Smith, Derek Tuder, Michael Graves, Mirvia Sol Eckert, Deonna Craig, Israel Solomon, Shaunt’e Lewis, Tashema Davis, Wavy Blayne, and Jay Goldz.

“We’re excited to help GANGGANG bring this high-quality, free resource to life,” Tom McGowan, the president and chief operating officer of Kite Realty Group, stated. “The networking potential for working artists and corporations in Indianapolis is really tremendous, as is the potential return to the long-term downtown community.”

Artists interested in being added to the Indianapolis Artists of Color Directory are asked to contact ben@ganggangculture.com, or submit a professional profile through www.ganggangculture.com/directory.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

