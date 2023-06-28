One Hoosier woman's fitness journey transformed her life at Taylor Made Wellness

INDIANAPOLIS — Motivation comes in all forms and for Kim Stoner, it stuck through her toughest moments thanks to the belief and support of Kelsey Taylor, owner of Taylor Made Wellness.

Taylor and Stoner go way back. They worked together when the gym space for Taylor Made Wellness was Angies’ list.

“(She’s) my most special client,” said Taylor. “This gym here is the actual space that use to be my office, now is my business.”

They re-connected again later, when Stoner wanted to join Taylor’s gym and get in shape.

Taylor responded, “Let’s go, we can definitely do this.”

The timing wasn’t perfect, “Kim got pregnant with a baby right in the beginning of our training,” said Taylor. However, Stoner worked out the entire nine months she was pregnant and beyond.

Stoner said she’d tried to lose the weight before and working with Taylor in the space “It’s honestly where I changed my life,” said Stoner.

Stoner carried an unhealthy weight and worry. “You know health issues ran in my family, so I think it was probably just a matter of time,” said Stoner.

With Taylor Made Wellness, Taylor customized a workout and nutrition plan for Stoner.

Stoner worked so hard on her fitness she lost one-hundred pounds off her body. The milestone was a memorable moment for both of the women.

Taylor said, “I said I need you to take this weight. I need you to walk out and I need you to walk across the parking lot. She’s walking with all this weight on her back and she’s like this is so heavy.”

“I said ok, let me take that off. You used to walk around with this much weight on your frame and now it’s gone,” said Taylor.

Eleven years after that big day and Stoner’s kept the weight off. “(I’m) so happy for her, I am just elated to see that she’s, she got it, she got it and I knew at that point Kim was never going to turn back,” said Taylor.

Stoner said, “I love feeling strong. I love feeling like I’m still improving and so that is what motivates me to keep going.”

Taylor encouraged her during the slow and consistent weight-loss journey.

“So thank you for believing in me and giving me the tools that I could take for the last eleven years to be able to do this on my own,” said Taylor.

It forged a bond beyond just being colleagues. Stoner calls her work at Taylor Made Fitness, her calling. It’s teaching others how to invest in themselves.

“The reward for your health and your life is the ultimate reward,” said Stoner.

“On the days where you don’t want to wake up, those are you best training days,” said Taylor She said, “Those are the days where you don’t want to eat right, you still got to eat right.”

It’s a belief in others changing lives beyond physique.

“If the people I work with can do it, you can do it too,” said Taylor.

Taylor said having a support system in place is key to this kind of success. That goes from your trainer, to your spouse, best friend, and others. They’re the people who support you when times are tough.